MOVES-Societe Generale, Canaccord Financial, RBS, Barclays

Sept 4 The following financial services industry
appointments and departures were announced on Tuesday. To inform
us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI UFJ LTD
The bank said, it appointed William Nowicki as managing
director in the commodities & structures trade finance group of
the lenders' investment banking division for the Americas
(IBDA). He will be based in New York.
Most recently, Nowicki was the head of Trade and Supply
Chain for North America at HSBC.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRIL LYNCH
The Bank of America Merrill Lynch, the corporate and
investment banking unit of Bank of America, appointed Brian
Stearns and Daniel Timmons as CO-Heads of Entertainment
Industries Coverage.
VERICREST FINANCIAL INC
The firm, which specializes in the servicing of residential
mortgages and consumer finance loans, said it hired John Sayre
as senior vice president of business development.
Most recently, Sayre was senior vice president of business
development at Nationstar Mortgage.
GREENHILL & CO INC
The boutique financial advisory company said it hired
advisers Hartmut Ostrowski and Klaus Wubbenhorst to help it
expand its German operations.
Ostrowski is the former chief executive of German media
corporation Bertelsmann AG, while Wubbenhorst is the
former chief of GFK SE.
BARCLAYS PLC
The wealth and investment manager said it appointed Francis
Wood as managing director in its wealth and investment
management division.
Prior to joining Barclays, Wood was a managing director at
JHX Management Ltd.
SOCIETE GENERALE
France's No.2 bank said it was replacing the head of its
international retail operations, which have seen mixed results
in markets such as Russia and Greece.
Jean-Luc Parer, head of its global finance unit, was named
to replace Jean-Louis Mattei, who had headed international
retail banking at the bank, effective on Monday, the bank said
in a statement.
CANACCORD FINANCIAL INC
The Toronto-based financial services company is hiring
high-profile London banker Alexis de Rosnay as its European
chief executive, the Wall Street Journal reported late on
Monday.
ACTIS
The emerging markets focused private equity firm said it
appointed James Smith as a director in the firm's value creation
group.
MIZUHO INTERNATIONAL PLC
The London based securities and investment banking arm of
Mizuho Financial Group Inc appointed Raffaele De Vitis as
executive director covering Global SSA Borrowers.
Raffaele De Vitis joined Mizuho International's European
Primary Debt Markets team from Credit Agricole Corporate and
Investment Bank.
J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD
The equities manager hired UK equities analyst Rachel
Reutter to its UK Opportunities team. Prior to joining J O
Hambro, Rachel worked for Goldman Sachs in its global investment
research division.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC
The banker appointed Managing Director Pippa Crawford as the
head of its Western European Loan Markets Origination team
within its Markets & International Banking (M&IB) division in
London.
Since 2011, Crawford has been a member of the Loan Markets
management team and the Global Loans Co-ordinator within M&IB.