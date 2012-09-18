MOVES-BofA Merrill Lynch, Raymond James

Sept 18 The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BofA MERRILL LYNCH

After more than a decade at Merrill Lynch, veteran adviser Kevin Stophel decided to leave the Bank of America-owned brokerage, to set up his own independent wealth management firm in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC

The company's independent broker-dealer, Raymond James Financial Services, expanded its advisor force in Tennessee by hiring advisers Matt Lawson and William Winchester, who joined the firm from LPL Financial Holding Inc.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

The German exchange operator said Chief Executive Reto Francioni will serve another term in the company, laying aside criticism of his role in Boerse's failed $7 billion merger with NYSE Euronext.

STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS

The asset management firm appointed Mikhail Zverev as head of global equities. Zverev has been with the company since 2007 and has managed Standard Life Investments' Global Equity Unconstrained Fund since July 2010.

INDUSTRY FUNDS MANAGEMENT

The investment manager appointed David Cooper as investment director, debt investments. Cooper joined IFM from Barclays Plc , where he worked as the head of the infrastructure & structured project finance team.

NEWEDGE GROUP

The asset manager and brokerage firm appointed Ghislaine Mattlinger as group chief financial officer. Mattlinger previously worked at Natixis as its CFO and a member of its executive committee.