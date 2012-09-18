MOVES-BofA Merrill Lynch, Raymond James

Sept 18 The following financial services
industry appointments and departures were announced on Tuesday.
BofA MERRILL LYNCH
After more than a decade at Merrill Lynch, veteran adviser
Kevin Stophel decided to leave the Bank of America-owned
brokerage, to set up his own independent wealth
management firm in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC
The company's independent broker-dealer, Raymond James
Financial Services, expanded its advisor force in Tennessee by
hiring advisers Matt Lawson and William Winchester, who joined
the firm from LPL Financial Holding Inc.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
The German exchange operator said Chief Executive Reto
Francioni will serve another term in the company, laying aside
criticism of his role in Boerse's failed $7 billion merger with
NYSE Euronext.
STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS
The asset management firm appointed Mikhail Zverev as head
of global equities. Zverev has been with the company since 2007
and has managed Standard Life Investments' Global Equity
Unconstrained Fund since July 2010.
INDUSTRY FUNDS MANAGEMENT
The investment manager appointed David Cooper as investment
director, debt investments. Cooper joined IFM from Barclays Plc
, where he worked as the head of the infrastructure &
structured project finance team.
NEWEDGE GROUP
The asset manager and brokerage firm appointed Ghislaine
Mattlinger as group chief financial officer. Mattlinger
previously worked at Natixis as its CFO and a member of its
executive committee.