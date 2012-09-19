MOVES-Goldman Sachs, Robert Baird, GMP Capital

Nikkei falls to 2-1/2 week lows, hit by strong yen, weak financials
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
Sept 19 The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Highbridge Capital Management
The hedge fund said its chief risk officer Subramanyam Venkataraman will step down. Venkataraman will remain at the firm until the end of the year and will be replaced by Jeff Holman.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The global investment banking firm named senior trading executive Harvey Schwartz to replace David Viniar as chief financial officer in the latest move in a series of executive shuffles as the firm prepares for a change in top management.
ROBERT W. BAIRD & CO
The private equity firm hired Parker Griffith, a veteran adviser and branch manager from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC who will join Baird's Nashville, Tennessee office as the firm moves to expand its presence in the region.
VTB CAPITAL SA
The investment management firm appointed Jim Rogers as an adviser in its agriculture department. Rogers previously co-founded the Quantum Fund, a global-investment partnership, with George Soros.
GMP CAPITAL INC
The Canadian independent investment dealer appointed Deborah Starkman, currently managing director, finance, as chief financial officer to replace Christine Drake.
