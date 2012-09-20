版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 20日 星期四 21:43 BJT

MOVES-CVC Capital Partners, Financial Accounting Foundation

Sept 20 The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS

Adrian MacKenzie, head of the Australian unit of the private equity firm has resigned. MacKenzie, a former investment banker who moved from London to head the Australia unit in 1999, leaves ahead of scheduled meetings with investors in Hong Kong next week, said sources who declined to be identified.

FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING FOUNDATION

The foundation that oversees the making of U.S. accounting rules said on Wednesday that it named Billy Atkinson, a former audit partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, as chairman of a new standards council for private companies.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐