MOVES-Marsh & McLennan, William Blair, Deloitte

Sept 21 The following financial services
industry appointments and departures were announced on Friday.
MARSH & MCLENNAN COS INC
The insurance broker said late on Thursday its Chief
Executive Brian Duperreault will retire at the end of the year
and Chief Operating Officer Daniel Glaser will take over as the
CEO.
WILLIAM BLAIR & CO LLC
The investment management firm hired Ryan DeVore, a former
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney veteran, as director of its private
client adviser group.
DELOITTE & TOUCHE LLP
The financial consulting firm appointed Walter Young,
formerly director of corporate finance at Zions Bancorporation
, as director of governance, regulatory and risk
strategies practice.