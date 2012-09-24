MOVES- Discover Financial, Citi Private Bank, Northern Trust

Sept 24 The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES

The direct banking and payment services company said Eduardo Tobon has been named president of Diners Club International. Tobon will be responsible for the entire Diners Club business, including marketing, product management, operations, client relations and overall business development.

Tobon served as CEO of the U.S. Cards and Payments Division at Sovereign Bank-Santander in Boston.

CITI PRIVATE BANK

Citigroup's Citi Private Bank said Ary Velasco has joined the firm's Miami office as director and ultra high net worth private banker

Velasco joins from Sabadell Bank & Trust in Miami where he was senior vice president and wealth management director.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP

The investment and asset management company said Randall S. Burkert has been named managing director of development for the northeast region, based in New York. Before joining Northern Trust, Burkert spent two and a half years as head of Hirtle, Callaghan & Co.'s New York City office.

ARMAJARO TRADING

Commodities trade house Armajaro Trading has appointed Richard Gower acting chief executive after the departure of Richard Ryan, the company said in a statement on Monday.

NOMURA

The investment bank said it appointed Stuart Oakley as global head of Asian non-deliverable forwards and head of FX cash trading, Asia ex-Japan. He will be based in Singapore.

Oakley joins Nomura from RBS where he was head of Asia emerging markets FX trading.

NEWEDGE

The multi-asset brokerage made several appointments across its global metals businesses in London, New York and Hong Kong.

Newedge appointed Andrew Patterson as senior director, head of metals trading for EMEA and Andrew Foxley as Director, global head of metals ebrokerage.

The brokerage named William Taylor as senior director, head of metals trading Americas.

In Asia, Anthony Kelly was named associate director trading and Wendy Law as director, head of sales Asia. Alan Blurr has been appointed director, head of trading Asia and Andy Ko as associate director trading, metals.

RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT (US) INC

The asset management unit of Royal Bank of Canada appointed Tom Heflin as managing director, institutional sales western region.

The firm also named Christina Cryer as senior consultant relations manager. She most recently worked with Pyramis Global Advisors.

PSIGMA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The investment management firm named Gerald Eastwood as marketing and communications manager.

He joins from PensionsFirst where he was assistant vice president of marketing.

BROOKS MACDONALD ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management arm of Brooks Macdonald Group Plc appointed Haydn O'Brien as investment management director.

Brien previously worked at Adam & Co where he trained as an investment manager.