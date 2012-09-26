MOVES-Deutsche Bank, Yahoo, Frontier Investment

Sept 26 The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The Russian unit of Deutsche Bank, Germany's largest lender, has appointed Pavel Teplukhin as its new chief country officer effective Oct. 1, it said on Wednesday.

YAHOO INC

Yahoo appointed Ken Goldman as its new chief financial officer on Tuesday.

Goldman, formerly chief financial officer at cybersecurity software firm Fortinet, has held similar positions at Siebel Systems before its sale to Oracle Corp.

FRONTIER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP

The investment firm named David Scammell as senior business development manager. He joins from Friends Provident International where he was regional sales manager for Singapore.

The firm also appointed Elisabeth Silva as a sales support manager. She joins from BNP Paribas Investment Partners where she was a relationship manager.

HARCOURT INVESTMENT CONSULTING AG

The asset division of Vontobel Group appointed Claire Liou as product specialist, alternative investments.