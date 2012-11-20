MOVES-Aviva, Aegon, AIA Group

Nov 20 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
AVIVA
Britain's second-biggest insurer on Tuesday named Mark
Wilson, the former head of Asian rival AIA, as its new
chief executive, filling a six-month vacancy left after
investors forced out his predecessor.
Wilson will take over the top job at Aviva on January 1, the
insurer said in a statement. He succeeds Andrew Moss, who quit
in May amid shareholder discontent over the company's
persistently weak share price.
AEGON
The Dutch insurer named a new chief financial officer to
take over when the current CFO's term expires next year. Darryl
Button, a 43-year-old Canadian who is head of Aegon's corporate
financial center, will replace Jan Nooitgedagt.
PSIGMA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The company said it appointed Tina Wishart as compliance
officer. She joins from Williams de Broë, where she was head of
compliance.
AIA GROUP LTD
The pan-Asian life insurance group appointed Narongchai
Akrasanee as an independent non-executive director of the
company. He will also serve as a member of the risk committee
and nomination committee.
ACTIS
The pan-emerging markets private equity investor said it
promoted Adiba Anyaoku Ighodaro to partner.
PRUDENTIAL PROPERTY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (SINGAPORE) PTE
LTD (PRUPIM)
The global real estate investment manager appointed
Katsuhiro Ishikawa as the managing director to lead its business
in Japan and hired James MacKinnon as head of asset management
for PRUPIM Singapore.
The company also hired Sanghyuk Lee as associate director of
its newly established office in South Korea.
STATE STREET CORP
The financial services company appointed Simone Vroegop to
head consultant relations for Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Vroegop, who was previously vice president and head of
business development for the company's Global Services business
in Netherlands, Belgium and the Nordic region, will be based in
London.