MOVES-Towers Watson, Picton Property, F&C Asset Management

Nov 21 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
TOWERS WATSON
The global professional services company said it appointed
Alessandra Pasquoni to lead its investment business in Italy.
PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LTD
The income-focused investment company said it appointed
Fraser D'Arcy as investment director, effective January.
F&C ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
The diversified investment manager appointed Ross Duncton as
head of direct to consumer. Duncton joins from Acromas Financial
Services where he was the head of product & marketing.
CQS
The asset management firm said it appointed Marc Hotimsky as
chairman.
UBS
UBS AG's Americas wealth management group has expanded its
broker force in Ohio with a veteran team of advisers from Bank
of America's Merrill Lynch.
Advisers Robert Anning Sr., his son John Anning and Tollie
Chavis moved to UBS on Tuesday from Merrill Lynch, where they
managed more than $1 billion in client assets and last year
produced more than $3 million of annual revenue.