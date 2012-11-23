MOVES-RSA, Northern Trust, BDO

Nov 23 The following announcements were made in the financial industry. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

RSA

Britain's biggest commercial insurer on Thursday appointed Martin Scicluna, a 30-year veteran of accountancy firm Deloitte, as its new chairman.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP

The financial services company on Thursday named Zaf Kardaras as tax manager for Australia and New Zealand. Kardaras was previously with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

BDO LLP

The accountancy and business advisory firm on Thursday named David Morrey as a partner, Zulfi Unar as a senior manager and Liam Martinez as a manager. Morrey was previously with Aviva . Unar joins from the Financial Services Authority and Martinez was with Kinetic Partners.