MOVES-Standard Chartered, Bank of Ayudhya, Cordea Savills

Nov 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

STANDARD CHARTERED

The London-based bank appointed Cristian Jonsson global head of loan syndications, the second change to the company's management of its corporate finance business in as many months.

BANK OF AYUDHYA

The chief executive of the bank, part-owned by General Electric, has resigned, a move which some investors saw as a signal the U.S. firm is selling its remaining 25 percent stake in Thailand's fifth-largest lender.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

The group's commercial banking arm appointed Diane D'Erasmo as the U.S. head of its international business. D'Erasmo was previously head of HSBC's commercial banking business in the Northeastern U.S. region.

MANULIFE FINANCIAL

Manulife, one of North America's largest insurers, has promoted Marianne Harrison to the post of general manager of its Canadian division, giving her responsibility for one of the company's three key business units.

CORDEA SAVILLS

The international property investment manager appointed Reynold Chan as business development director, Asia.

RIVERROCK EUROPEAN CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP

The European investment firm appointed Michel Peretie as Partner and joint-CEO. Peretie, who has 33 years of experience in corporate and investment banking, was CEO of the corporate and investment banking division of Societe Generale until January.