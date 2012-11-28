MOVES-Sterne, Agee & Leach, Neuberger Berman, Wells Fargo

Nov 28 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
STERNE, AGEE & LEACH
The investment banking and brokerage firm appointed Daryle
DiLascia as senior managing director in charge of depository
investment banking.
DiLascia was previously executive vice president & co-head
of equities at New York-based investment banking firm Keefe
Bruyette & Woods.
VANGUARD ASSET MANAGEMENT
The investment company expanded its consultant relations
team, appointing Carole Costello as head of consultant
relationships and Kerry Drew as consultant relations director.
Costello was previously with asset manager Aviva Investors.
NEUBERGER BERMAN
The employee-controlled asset manager appointed Robert Ryan
as managing director, official institutions. Ryan was previously
with Morgan Stanley Investment Management, where he held various
roles including head of EMEA distribution.
Neuberger Berman also appointed Brian Layton as senior vice
president and head of its Boston-based wealth management group.
Layton previously worked with Bernstein Global Wealth Management
as a senior private client wealth adviser.
WELLS FARGO & CO
The fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets on Wednesday named a
retired PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP partner to its board of
directors, effective Jan. 1.
CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS
Anand Balasubrahmanyan, the former Carlyle Group
Southeast Asia head, has joined the Malaysian bank, where he
will have responsibility for its private equity products,
sources said.
LIONTRUST
Michael Mabbutt will be appointed as head of the asset
manager's newly formed Global Credit division in January.
Mabbutt is currently a consulting partner at Thames River
Capital. He was previously head of the global credit division at
Thames River, as well as head of emerging market debt at LGT
Asset Management and Baring Asset Management.
SOCIETE GENERALE PRIVATE BANKING HAMBROS
The private banking arm of the European bank has made three
appointments at its private banking and wealth management teams.
Samik Mukherjee joins as a senior private banker from
British bank Coutts, where he worked since 2003.
Paul Stappard joins as a senior portfolio manager in the
investment team. He was previously with Coutts, where he worked
as a portfolio manager since 2010.
Louisa Mannooch was appointed to the Wealth Planning team
after spending 6 years as a private client solicitor at London
law firm Speechly Bircham.
NORTHERN TRUST
Bo Kratz has joined the bank as managing director for asset
management in the Asia-Pacific region.
Kratz has worked at Permal and ABN Amro Asset Management
(Asia).