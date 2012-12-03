MOVES-Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JP Morgan Asset Management

Dec 3 The following financial services industry
GOLDMAN SACHS INC
The bank hired Omar Mohammady to run its Saudi Arabian
investment banking business, a key role for global banks
operating in the Gulf Arab region, three banking sources said.
CITIGROUP INC
Citigroup's head of technology, media and telecoms in Europe
is to leave as part of cost cuts the U.S. bank is making in
response to the weak economic climate and due to tougher
regulation, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Monday.
Daniel Bailey is to leave the bank with immediate effect and
his position will be taken on by Citigroup's European (EMEA)
head of M&A, Wilhelm Schulz.
J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
The company named Tai Hui as chief strategist for J.P.
Morgan Funds. He was previously the head of research for Asia at
Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
The Japanese company said on Monday that Jason Fertig will
join the Japanese bank as managing director and head of
healthcare investment banking coverage in the Americas. Fertig
will report to co-heads of corporate finance for the Americas
Mark Epley and Mike Hill.
AON HEWITT
The human resource solutions business of Aon Plc
appointed Andrew Woolnough to its flexible benefits team as
client development director. He was previously the head of
flexible benefits at Enrich Reward.
KNG SECURITIES
The company appointed Alessandro Vargiu and Filippo Gromo to
its fixed income division. Alessandro had worked at Deutsche
Bank and Filippo joins from BNP Paribas.
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS
The asset manager appointed Wouter Sturkenboom as investment
strategist. He had worked at Kempen Capital Management in
Amsterdam.