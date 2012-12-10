MOVES- JPMorgan, Warburg Pincus, Man Group

Dec 10 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JPMORGAN

The bank named Viswas Raghavan as head of banking in Europe, Middle East and Africa. He has been with the company since 2000 and was the global head of equity capital markets.

Alejandro Guevara and Lisandro Miguens were named co-heads of banking in Latin America. Guevara has been the head of the Global Corporate Bank in Latin America, while Miguens is the senior country officer for the Andean, Central American and Caribbean region.

Tom DuCharme and Therese Esperdy were named co-heads of banking in Asia Pacific. DuCharme has been the regional head of treasury and securities services in Asia. Esperdy was most recently co-head of investment banking for Asia Pacific.

Todd Marin was appointed vice chairman of investment banking in Asia Pacific.

The bank also named Larry Slaughter global chairman of diversified industries and Eric Stein head of investment banking coverage for North America.

Liz Myers, who was most recently head of equity capital markets for the Americas, will succeed Raghavan as global head of the division.

Bill Contente will be vice chairman of equity capital markets and Kevin Willsey will be global chairman of capital markets.

Chris Foskett has been named head of treasury services in North America in addition to his current role as head of global TS sales.

BMO CAPITAL MARKETS

The investment and corporate banking arm of BMO Financial Group named veteran investment banker Colleen Campbell as a vice-chair.

WARBURG PINCUS

Lee Kranefuss, who spent a decade building iShares into the largest manager of exchange-traded funds, joined private equity firm Warburg Pincus to help look for investment opportunities in the consolidating ETF marketplace.

MAN GROUP

Peter Clarke, the chief executive of embattled hedge fund firm Man Group, is set to step down and could announce his departure as early as Monday, Sky News reported.

Clarke will retire early next year, handing over the reins to Emmanuel Roman, Man's current chief operating officer, Sky said, citing unnamed insiders.

CRT CAPITAL

The independent broker-dealer hired Seth Garrett, Klaus Said and Alan Stuart to oversee the development of a full-service forex business. All three have previously headed forex operations at JP Morgan, Credit Suisse and Société Générale.

AON PLC

Aon Hewitt, the human resource and consulting business of insurance broker Aon Plc, added Joe Murphy to its global asset allocation team within its investment consulting practice.

Murphy joins from British Telecom Pension Scheme Management.

GENERAL ATLANTIC

The investment firm named Sandeep Naik as a managing director and head of its Mumbai office. Naik was previously a partner and co-head for the India operations of private equity firm Apax Partners.

LEGAL AND GENERAL PROPERTY

The asset management company appointed Rob Codling as a senior asset manager. Rob joins from Jones Lang LaSalle where he worked as an asset manager and transactions surveyor to LGP's industrial property investment fund.