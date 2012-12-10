MOVES- JPMorgan, Warburg Pincus, Man Group

Dec 10 The following financial services industry
JPMORGAN
The bank named Viswas Raghavan as head of banking in Europe,
Middle East and Africa. He has been with the company since 2000
and was the global head of equity capital markets.
Alejandro Guevara and Lisandro Miguens were named co-heads
of banking in Latin America. Guevara has been the head of the
Global Corporate Bank in Latin America, while Miguens is the
senior country officer for the Andean, Central American and
Caribbean region.
Tom DuCharme and Therese Esperdy were named co-heads of
banking in Asia Pacific. DuCharme has been the regional head of
treasury and securities services in Asia. Esperdy was most
recently co-head of investment banking for Asia Pacific.
Todd Marin was appointed vice chairman of investment banking
in Asia Pacific.
The bank also named Larry Slaughter global chairman of
diversified industries and Eric Stein head of investment banking
coverage for North America.
Liz Myers, who was most recently head of equity capital
markets for the Americas, will succeed Raghavan as global head
of the division.
Bill Contente will be vice chairman of equity capital
markets and Kevin Willsey will be global chairman of capital
markets.
Chris Foskett has been named head of treasury services in
North America in addition to his current role as head of global
TS sales.
BMO CAPITAL MARKETS
The investment and corporate banking arm of BMO Financial
Group named veteran investment banker Colleen Campbell as a
vice-chair.
WARBURG PINCUS
Lee Kranefuss, who spent a decade building iShares into the
largest manager of exchange-traded funds, joined private equity
firm Warburg Pincus to help look for investment opportunities in
the consolidating ETF marketplace.
MAN GROUP
Peter Clarke, the chief executive of embattled hedge fund
firm Man Group, is set to step down and could announce
his departure as early as Monday, Sky News reported.
Clarke will retire early next year, handing over the reins
to Emmanuel Roman, Man's current chief operating officer, Sky
said, citing unnamed insiders.
CRT CAPITAL
The independent broker-dealer hired Seth Garrett, Klaus Said
and Alan Stuart to oversee the development of a full-service
forex business. All three have previously headed forex
operations at JP Morgan, Credit Suisse and Société Générale.
AON PLC
Aon Hewitt, the human resource and consulting business of
insurance broker Aon Plc, added Joe Murphy to its global
asset allocation team within its investment consulting practice.
Murphy joins from British Telecom Pension Scheme Management.
GENERAL ATLANTIC
The investment firm named Sandeep Naik as a managing
director and head of its Mumbai office. Naik was previously a
partner and co-head for the India operations of private equity
firm Apax Partners.
LEGAL AND GENERAL PROPERTY
The asset management company appointed Rob Codling as a
senior asset manager. Rob joins from Jones Lang LaSalle where he
worked as an asset manager and transactions surveyor to LGP's
industrial property investment fund.