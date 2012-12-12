MOVES-CBOE, U.S. Bancorp, KPMG, Leapfrog Investments

Dec 12 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL

The professional services firm specializing in turnaround and interim management, hired Albert Schiff, the former chief executive officer of NYLEX Benefits, as managing director and head of its new executive benefits consulting division. Jay Lubin, Steven Leifer and Christine Church will also join as senior directors in this division.

LEAPFROG INVESTMENTS

The fund manager hired Michael Fernandes as partner. He joins from Khazanah Nasional. The firm also promoted Stewart Langdon to partner.

CBOE HOLDINGS INC

CBOE's Chief Executive William Brodsky, who transformed the member-owned exchange into a publicly traded company best known as the home of Wall Street's favorite fear index, will step down in May. Brodsky, 68, will be succeeded by President and Chief Operating Officer Edward Tilly, 49, CBOE said. Brodsky will assume the role of executive chairman.

U.S. BANCORP

The bank appointed Matthew Ordway as vice-president and wealth management adviser in its Private Client Reserve in Chicago. Before joining the Private Client Reserve, he was with PNC Bank Wealth Management, serving as vice-president/relationship manager.

KPMG

The audit, tax and advisory firm appointed Harry Moseley as chief information officer from Dec. 17. He will succeed Richard Anderson. Moseley joins from Blackstone Group where he was the chief information officer.

THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS

The investment manager said that chief executive Crispin Henderson will become vice chairman of global asset management for Ameriprise Financial, the parent company of Threadneedle. Henderson joined Threadneedle as chief operating officer in 2002. Campbell Fleming was appointed as Threadneedle's CEO. Prior to joining Threadneedle in 2009, Fleming was managing director of JP Morgan Asset Management's UK business.