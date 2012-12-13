MOVES-Barclays, ATP and Prudential

Dec 13 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS PLC
The company lost three of its top technology investment
bankers in New York this week to a rival, according to people
familiar with the matter.
Michael Carter, Michal Katz and Erik-Jaap Molenaar have left
Barclays to join another investment bank as a team, with Carter
and Katz taking on roles as co-heads of technology. The identity
of the bank to which they are moving could not immediately be
learned.
LPL FINANCIAL LLC
The broker-dealer and unit of LPL Financial Holdings Inc
said it appointed Victor Fetter as its chief
information officer and managing director of its business
technology services unit, effective Dec. 17
He joins LPL from Dell Inc.
ATP
Denmark's biggest pension fund appointed a Citigroup
executive as CEO after its current head was selected to become
the country's next central bank governor, the fund said in a
statement.
ATP picked Carsten Stendevad, global head of Citi's
financial strategy group, to replace Lars Rohde, who will head
Denmark's Nationalbank from Feb. 1.
EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT
EBRD named senior international banker Philip Bennett as
first vice president, in charge of all of banking operations.
Bennett would join from Citigroup where he assumed several
roles.
LONDON AND CAPITAL
The wealth manager named Carole Hunter as business
development manager for advisor solutions division. Hunter was a
relationship manager at Myddleton Croft Investment Managers.
PRUDENTIAL PLC
The company appointed Philip John Remnant to the board as an
independent non-executive director and the senior independent
director, effective Jan. 1.