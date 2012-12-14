MOVES-Raymond James, Morgan Stanley, BNY Mellon, Groupama

Dec 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC

The company said it hired a veteran team from Morgan Stanley that manages more than $204 million in client assets. The three-person team, known as the Sunset Financial Group, is led by Scott Cutliff. He, along with Donald Horras and Patricia Polster, joined a Raymond James office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

MORGAN STANLEY

The firm promoted several senior bankers to positions overseeing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the U.S. and Europe, following a shakeup at the top level of that division last month.

Bob Eatroff and Jim Head were named co-heads of M&A in the Americas, while Colm Donlon and Johannes Groeller were named to the same positions in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Morgan Stanley also named Susie Huang and Michele Colocci as vice chairmen of investment banking. Colocci had been head of European M&A and will remain chairman of M&A in that region.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The largest custody bank appointed Karen Peetz as president. Peetz is currently the vice chairman and chief executive officer of Financial Markets & Treasury Services.

The bank also named Timothy Keaney as chief executive of Investment Services and Brian Shea as president of Investment Services and the head of BNY Mellon's Global Operations and Technology group.

GROUPAMA

The French insurer named 53-year-old Jean-Yves Dages as the new chairman of the loss-making company, which is working to reverse its fortunes after taking a big hit on its Greek debt holdings.

Dages, previously vice-chairman, takes over from Jean-Luc Baucherel, who said in May he would step down from his posts in December 2012, Groupama said.

ARGONAUT CAPITAL PARTNERS

The specialist in managing European equities confirmed the appointment of Dennis Pellerito as head of UK sales. Pellerito joined Argonaut after five years with Neptune Investment Management.

BROWN SHIPLEY PRIVATE BANKING

The bank appointed Anne Brookes as head of Birmingham office. She joined Brown Shipley in January 2011 to set up a new team in Birmingham.