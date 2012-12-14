MOVES-Raymond James, Morgan Stanley, BNY Mellon, Groupama

Dec 14 The following financial services industry
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC
The company said it hired a veteran team from Morgan Stanley
that manages more than $204 million in client assets. The
three-person team, known as the Sunset Financial Group, is led
by Scott Cutliff. He, along with Donald Horras and Patricia
Polster, joined a Raymond James office in Fort Lauderdale,
Florida.
MORGAN STANLEY
The firm promoted several senior bankers to positions
overseeing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the U.S. and
Europe, following a shakeup at the top level of that division
last month.
Bob Eatroff and Jim Head were named co-heads of M&A in the
Americas, while Colm Donlon and Johannes Groeller were named to
the same positions in Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Morgan Stanley also named Susie Huang and Michele Colocci as
vice chairmen of investment banking. Colocci had been head of
European M&A and will remain chairman of M&A in that region.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The largest custody bank appointed Karen Peetz as president.
Peetz is currently the vice chairman and chief executive officer
of Financial Markets & Treasury Services.
The bank also named Timothy Keaney as chief executive of
Investment Services and Brian Shea as president of Investment
Services and the head of BNY Mellon's Global Operations and
Technology group.
GROUPAMA
The French insurer named 53-year-old Jean-Yves Dages as the
new chairman of the loss-making company, which is working to
reverse its fortunes after taking a big hit on its Greek debt
holdings.
Dages, previously vice-chairman, takes over from Jean-Luc
Baucherel, who said in May he would step down from his posts in
December 2012, Groupama said.
ARGONAUT CAPITAL PARTNERS
The specialist in managing European equities confirmed the
appointment of Dennis Pellerito as head of UK sales. Pellerito
joined Argonaut after five years with Neptune Investment
Management.
BROWN SHIPLEY PRIVATE BANKING
The bank appointed Anne Brookes as head of Birmingham
office. She joined Brown Shipley in January 2011 to set up a new
team in Birmingham.