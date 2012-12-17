MOVES- Deutsche Bank, State Street Global Advisors, Barclays

Dec 17 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS (SSGA)
The company appointed Howard Kearns as senior strategist in
the Investment Solutions Group, specializing in liability-driven
investment strategies.
Kearns has previously worked with Nomura, Credit Suisse and
Goldman Sachs.
LUXEMBOURG'S CENTRAL BANK
The company appointed senior finance ministry official
Gaston Reinesch to succeed Yves Mersch as its president, it said
on Monday. Reinesch will start his six-year tenure from Jan. 1,
2013, and will also sit on the Governing Council of the European
Central Bank.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The company named Richard Lambert, a former member of the
Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee, as an adviser to
its UK chief executive, helping the bank to adapt to regulatory
changes.
TIG ADVISORS
The chief investment officer of Rhode Island's state pension
fund, Kenneth Goodreau, will become CIO of TIG Advisors on Jan.
1, the private New York-based investment manager said.
BARCLAYS PLC
The company appointed Lincoln Fritz as head of Cash
Management U.S. within its corporate banking team, based in New
York. Lincoln joins Barclays from HSBC Bermuda Ltd where he was
head of payments and cash management.
The British bank also named Stephen Liss and Alpa Patel as
directors in the New York and San Francisco offices of the
wealth and investment management division.
Liss was previously a partner at the law firm Withers
Bergman LLP. Patel was the West Coast Head for the wealth
planning group at Credit Suisse.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The wealth management business of BNY Mellon
appointed Tracy Tuens as a senior sales director based in San
Francisco for family office and advisor solutions group.
Tuens joins from Wells Fargo Bank where she worked
as the director of client management for Abbot Downing, the
bank's family wealth division.
JP MORGAN PRIVATE BANK
The company appointed Darius Daubaras and Anatoly Crachilov
as private bankers for its Russia team in the United Kingdom.
Prior to joining J.P. Morgan, Daubaras was a director of equity
capital markets and head of Russia, CIS, and Central and Eastern
Europe at BNP Paribas. Crachilov joins from HSBC Private Bank,
where he was an investment counselor in the Russian and Eastern
European team.