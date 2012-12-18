MOVES-SocGen, JPMorgan Chase

Global Payments stock could rise 15 percent -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 The stock of payment processing company Global Payments Inc could rise by 15 percent to $90 in the year ahead as revenue and profits increase, according to Barron's.
Dec 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SOCIETE GENERALE
Societe Generale finance head Bertrand Badre is to join the World Bank as chief financial officer in 2013, after a year spent steering France's No. 2 bank through asset sales, cost cuts and the euro crisis.
JPMORGAN CHASE
The U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase named Kevin Watters as the chief executive of mortgage banking. Watters was previously the head of mortgage origination and customer experience at the company.
NEW YORK, Feb 26 The stock of payment processing company Global Payments Inc could rise by 15 percent to $90 in the year ahead as revenue and profits increase, according to Barron's.
WASHINGTON, Feb 26 U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said on Sunday she was reviewing self-driving vehicle guidance issued by the Obama administration and urged companies to explain the benefits of automated vehicles to a skeptical public.
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.