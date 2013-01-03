MOVES- Vanguard, Aon, Smith & Williamson, Pramerica Fixed Income

Jan 3 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
AON RISK SOLUTIONS
The risk management business of Aon Plc named Emily
Oborski as senior consultant at its Pittsburgh office. Prior to
joining Aon, Oborski was project manager at EBenefits Solutions.
SMITH & WILLIAMSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The company named Mickey Morrissey as head of UK IFA Sales.
Morrissey was previously head of Distribution at Liontrust Asset
Management Plc for ten years.
PIONEER INVESTMENTS
The investment management group named David Glazer as
portfolio manager at its global equities team in Boston. Glazer
was previously co-portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton Global
Advisers in New York City.
PRAMERICA FIXED INCOME
The fixed income business of Prudential Financial Inc
named Simon Males as managing director of institutional
client relations.
Prior to joining the company Males was head of global
consultants and UK institutional business for the Swiss bank,
Pictet Asset Management Ltd.
VANGUARD GROUP
The No. 1 mutual fund company, said on Thursday that Sandip
Bhagat, the head of a global equity group that oversees about $1
trillion in assets, has resigned.
No replacement was named. Bhagat's departure came as Tim
Buckley takes over as Vanguard's chief investment officer this
month.