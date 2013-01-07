MOVES-Citigroup, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, RBC Capital Markets

BRIEF-Delta Air says yields and demand remain strong heading into peak summer - Conf call
* Says yields and demand remain strong as it heads into peak summer
Jan 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP INC
The new chief executive of Citigroup Inc Mike Corbat named Jamie Forese as head of institutional business and co-president of the company with Manuel Medina-Mora, who will continue to oversee global consumer banking and Citi's franchise in Mexico.
MORGAN STANLEY WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The top U.S. brokerage said it added three veteran advisers in New Jersey from Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch and UBS AG's Wealth Management Americas. Advisers Diane Alecci and Lynn Blanchard joined from Merrill Lynch, while Ralph Marra joined from UBS Wealth Management Americas.
RBC CAPITAL MARKETS
The corporate and investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada named Mark Mahaney as the managing director covering internet stocks. He will be based in San Francisco. Mahaney joins from Citigroup where he served as a lead internet research analyst.
FRANKLIN SQUARE CAPITAL PARTNERS
The sponsor of alternative investment products named Kristine Westley as senior vice president of fund operations. Westley previously worked with CNL Financial Group where she was vice president of operations.
RBS CORPORATE & INSTITUTIONAL BANKING
The unit of Royal Bank of Scotland Group appointed Emily Makinson as associate director and Paul Weeks as director.
GRANT THORNTON UK LLP
The financial adviser hired restructuring practitioner Shaun O'Callaghan as its UK head of restructuring and promoted Sarah Bell to the post of restructuring partner.
RATHBONE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The investment manager appointed Mike Townsend as investment director in its Exeter office. He joins from Coutts where he was a senior private banker.
ECU GROUP PLC
The currency asset and liability management specialist appointed Oliver Hemsley and Francisco Soler as non-executive directors with immediate effect.
FRASER & CO
The London-focused estate agent appointed Neil Jensen as head of operations, Asia.
CITY FINANCIAL INVESTMENT CO LTD
The London-based independent fund manager appointed Mark Harris as manager of its multi-asset funds.
* Ultra Petroleum successfully emerges from in-court restructuring
* Oil reverses gains after U.S. inventory data (Updates with U.S. markets, adds commentary, changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)