MOVES-Citigroup, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, RBC Capital Markets

Jan 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP INC

The new chief executive of Citigroup Inc Mike Corbat named Jamie Forese as head of institutional business and co-president of the company with Manuel Medina-Mora, who will continue to oversee global consumer banking and Citi's franchise in Mexico.

MORGAN STANLEY WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The top U.S. brokerage said it added three veteran advisers in New Jersey from Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch and UBS AG's Wealth Management Americas. Advisers Diane Alecci and Lynn Blanchard joined from Merrill Lynch, while Ralph Marra joined from UBS Wealth Management Americas.

RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

The corporate and investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada named Mark Mahaney as the managing director covering internet stocks. He will be based in San Francisco. Mahaney joins from Citigroup where he served as a lead internet research analyst.

FRANKLIN SQUARE CAPITAL PARTNERS

The sponsor of alternative investment products named Kristine Westley as senior vice president of fund operations. Westley previously worked with CNL Financial Group where she was vice president of operations.

RBS CORPORATE & INSTITUTIONAL BANKING

The unit of Royal Bank of Scotland Group appointed Emily Makinson as associate director and Paul Weeks as director.

GRANT THORNTON UK LLP

The financial adviser hired restructuring practitioner Shaun O'Callaghan as its UK head of restructuring and promoted Sarah Bell to the post of restructuring partner.

RATHBONE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The investment manager appointed Mike Townsend as investment director in its Exeter office. He joins from Coutts where he was a senior private banker.

ECU GROUP PLC

The currency asset and liability management specialist appointed Oliver Hemsley and Francisco Soler as non-executive directors with immediate effect.

FRASER & CO

The London-focused estate agent appointed Neil Jensen as head of operations, Asia.

CITY FINANCIAL INVESTMENT CO LTD

The London-based independent fund manager appointed Mark Harris as manager of its multi-asset funds.