MOVES-JPMorgan Chase, Source Markets, Fundtech

Jan 8 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

Jes Staley, chairman of the investment banking unit, is leaving to join hedge fund BlueMountain Capital Management, the fund said. Staley, who has been with JPMorgan for 34 years, was the chief executive of JPMorgan's investment bank until July.

The firm hired Tim Ryan, chief executive of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, as its global chief of regulatory strategy and policy.

WILLIAM BLAIR & CO LLC

The investment banking and asset management firm appointed Cheryl Hines as managing director, Ken Gillespie as director, and Jeff Pickett as senior vice president in its San Francisco office.

ASCENT PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

The subsidiary of U.S. Bancorp named Christopher Baucom, Justin Stone, Larry Lesko and Scott Mahon as managing directors in its Cincinnati office.

MAN GROUP

The hedge firm said Kumaran Damodaran joined Man Group Plc's GLG hedge fund division. Damodaran will focus on emerging markets.

JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC

The Philadelphia-based brokerage said former Knight Capital Group Inc executive Gregory Voetsch joined the firm as its new head of equities.

GRT CAPITAL PARTNERS

The hedge fund manager hired former BlackRock Inc fund manager Daniel Rice to lead its energy investment strategy. Rice will oversee about $400 million for institutional investors, Boston-based GRT said.

SOURCE MARKETS PLC

The provider of European exchange-traded funds said Feargal Dempsey joined its board as an independent director.

PRAMERICA REAL ESTATE INVESTORS

The unit of U.S. insurer Prudential Financial Inc named Sebastiano Ferrante as head of its German business, Pramerica AG. Ferrante was most recently co-country head for Germany for Tishman-Speyer.

PREMIER

Premier appointed Neil Birrell to its investment team. Birrell will take over as manager of the Premier Alternative Strategies Fund.

SMITH & WILLIAMSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The investment management, financial advisory and accountancy services company said it appointed Mark Boucher to its UK equity team.

FUNDTECH LTD

The company said Edward Ho had joined the company as president and chief operating officer. Prior to joining Fundtech, he was executive vice-president and general manager of the capital markets division at Misys Plc.