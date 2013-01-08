MOVES-JPMorgan Chase, Source Markets, Fundtech

Jan 8 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
Jes Staley, chairman of the investment banking unit, is
leaving to join hedge fund BlueMountain Capital Management, the
fund said. Staley, who has been with JPMorgan for 34 years, was
the chief executive of JPMorgan's investment bank until July.
The firm hired Tim Ryan, chief executive of the Securities
Industry and Financial Markets Association, as its global chief
of regulatory strategy and policy.
WILLIAM BLAIR & CO LLC
The investment banking and asset management firm appointed
Cheryl Hines as managing director, Ken Gillespie as director,
and Jeff Pickett as senior vice president in its San Francisco
office.
ASCENT PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
The subsidiary of U.S. Bancorp named Christopher
Baucom, Justin Stone, Larry Lesko and Scott Mahon as managing
directors in its Cincinnati office.
MAN GROUP
The hedge firm said Kumaran Damodaran joined Man Group Plc's
GLG hedge fund division. Damodaran will focus on
emerging markets.
JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC
The Philadelphia-based brokerage said former Knight Capital
Group Inc executive Gregory Voetsch joined the firm as
its new head of equities.
GRT CAPITAL PARTNERS
The hedge fund manager hired former BlackRock Inc
fund manager Daniel Rice to lead its energy investment strategy.
Rice will oversee about $400 million for institutional
investors, Boston-based GRT said.
SOURCE MARKETS PLC
The provider of European exchange-traded funds said Feargal
Dempsey joined its board as an independent director.
PRAMERICA REAL ESTATE INVESTORS
The unit of U.S. insurer Prudential Financial Inc
named Sebastiano Ferrante as head of its German business,
Pramerica AG. Ferrante was most recently co-country head for
Germany for Tishman-Speyer.
PREMIER
Premier appointed Neil Birrell to its investment team.
Birrell will take over as manager of the Premier Alternative
Strategies Fund.
SMITH & WILLIAMSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The investment management, financial advisory and
accountancy services company said it appointed Mark Boucher to
its UK equity team.
FUNDTECH LTD
The company said Edward Ho had joined the company as
president and chief operating officer. Prior to joining
Fundtech, he was executive vice-president and general manager of
the capital markets division at Misys Plc.