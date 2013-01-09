MOVES-The Royal Bank of Scotland, Credit Suisse

Jan 9 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes,
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The investment management firm named Christopher Hohlstein
regional president for Georgia in its wealth management
business. Hohlstein, who will be based in Atlanta, previously
served as director in Synovus Family Asset Management.
EMPEA
The Emerging Markets Private Equity Association (EMPEA) said
its Chief Executive Officer Sarah Alexander will step down to
join the Abraaj Group as a managing director. Abraaj Group is a
member of EMPEA.
BFINANCE
The consultancy firm said it appointed Toby Goodworth as
head of risk management. Goodworth formerly worked as head of
risk at Key Asset Management.
VTB CAPITAL SA
The investment management firm named Marco Huber as the head
of debt capital markets in central and eastern Europe, Middle
East and Africa regions.
CRT CAPITAL
The independent broker-dealer appointed Matthew DeSalvo as
chief operating officer. DeSalvo served previously as the head
of Credit Suisse's U.S. equity sales and trading business.
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND PLC
The bank appointed Guy Wylie as head of primary markets,
Asia Pacific in a newly-created role that brings the company's
origination and debt capital markets/syndicate teams together.
He will be based in Hong Kong.
CREDIT SUISSE AG
The company, which is part a of the Credit Suisse group of
companies, appointed Claudio de Sanctis as market area
head, Southeast Asia, for private banking Asia Pacific.
PIONEER INVESTMENTS
The investment management group appointed Mark Dacey as head
of U.S. consultant relations and Amy DiMarzio joined Pioneer as
a fixed income investment strategist.
LYXOR ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset manager appointed Pierre Gil the chief executive
of Lyxor UK.