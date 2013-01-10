MOVES-Goldman Sachs, KNG Securities, UK Green Investment Bank

New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
Jan 10 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MORGAN STANLEY
Levon Kazarian, managing director and a senior member of Morgan Stanley's power and natural gas group, has left the bank, sources familiar with the matter said.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The bank has hired veteran oil trader Quek Chin Thean to head its commodities trading team in Asia-Pacific, a spokeswoman for the Wall Street bank said. Quek will be based in Singapore.
KNG SECURITIES LLP
The fixed income specialist said it hired Thomas Saler and Gabriele Balducci to its fixed income team.
UK GREEN INVESTMENT BANK
The bank said it appointed Robert Mansley as managing director, capital markets. Mansley was previously a managing director at Morgan Stanley, where he was head of European renewables in the global power and utilities group in investment banking.
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.