MOVES-StanChart, HSH Nordbank, Temasek, L&G

Jan 11 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The bank appointed Erwin Sanft as the head of Hong Kong/China equity research and Hong Kong/China equity strategist. Sanft is based in Hong Kong and reports to Dave Murray, head of equity research.

TEMASEK HOLDINGS

Morgan Stanley's top mergers and acquisitions banker in Southeast Asia Jonathan Popper will join Singapore state investor Temasek to lead its M&A team, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

HSH NORDBANK

The former head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Thomas Mirow, is set to become chairman of the struggling German ship financier, three sources familiar with the plans said.

The German city state of Hamburg and the state of Schleswig Holstein, which together hold an 85 percent stake in HSH, intend to name Mirow as the next chairman at a news conference on Friday, the sources said.

LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC

The investment and insurance services company appointed Alex Gipson to originate and underwrite loans within its commercial lending team. He joins from the Royal Bank of Scotland.