MOVES-Wells Fargo, Citigroup, CQS, BNY Mellon

FRANKLIN SQUARE CAPITAL PARTNERS
The sponsor of alternative investment products named three
hires to its distribution team.
The U.S.-based firm named Bill Wolfe as senior vice
president of sales for the eastern division while Michael
Vessels was appointed in the same capacity for the western
division. Tom Winnick was hired as senior vice president of
institutional sales.
AMUNDI
The asset manager named Christian Pellis as head of external
distribution. Prior to joining Amundi, Pellis was head of
distribution at LGT Capital Management.
WELLS FARGO & CO
The bank named Joe Saffire as head of global banking for
Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Saffire had spent 20 years
with HSBC Plc, where he was most recently chief
operating officer and head of international banking in Germany.
CITIGROUP INC
The U.S. bank said it has appointed Linos Lekkas as head of
investment banking in central Europe, Middle East and Africa
region as part of a regional restructuring.
BNY MELLON CORP
The wealth management unit of the bank appointed David Duffy
as sales director for the mortgage banking group.
THE ABU DHABI INVESTMENT AUTHORITY
The sovereign wealth fund appointed Gregory Eckersley as
global head of internal equities. He will be based in Abu Dhabi.
CARLYLE GROUP LP
The private equity firm promoted 29 personnel to senior
positions.
CQS
The asset management firm named Soraya Chabarek as head of
European sales. Most recently, Chabarek worked at Moore Capital
Management Europe Ltd, where she was head of marketing for
emerging macro strategies.