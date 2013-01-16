MOVES-Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, RSA, Standard Life Investments

Jan 16 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ALLENBRIDGE INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS
The advisory firm said it hired Tim Gascoigne, the former
manager of HSBC Alternative Investment's flagship $2.4
billion fund of hedge funds.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
Peter Weiland, the most senior risk officer in JPMorgan
Chase's Chief Investment Office before the "London Whale"
scandal broke last April, quietly resigned in October, according
to a report released by the bank on Wednesday.
NORDEA
Torsten Hagen Jorgensen, who was head of group operations,
would take over immediately from current CFO Fredrik Rystedt,
who will leave the bank, Nordic region's biggest bank's Chief
Executive Christian Clausen said in a statement.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Raymond Key, global head of metals trading at Deutsche Bank
, is due to leave, a source close to the situation
said on Wednesday as the bank undergoes a major restructuring.
WHM CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC
The financial advisory firm named Bill Mitchell as its new
senior portfolio manager.
LLOYDS BANK PLC
The bank appointed Karin Cook as chief operating officer,
commercial banking. She will join in April and be based in
London.
ALIXPARTNERS LLP
The advisory firm hired Randall Eisenberg to join Alan Holtz
as managing director to co-lead the transformation and
restructuring advisory practice. Eisenberg will be based in New
York.
RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC
The insurer named Mark Walker as the new chief executive of
its Hong Kong business. He will report to Chris Colahan, who
previously held the role before moving to head RSA Asia.
CREDIT SUISSE AG
The bank appointed Steve Aldridge as the new head of global
currencies & emerging markets electronic sales in EMEA, based in
London. Aldridge joins from Barclays Capital where
he was head of electronic FX sales for the UK, the Middle East
and Northern Europe.
STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS
The fund manager appointed Allen Wang as investment
director, head of Asia institutional business.
ANALYTIC INVESTORS LLC
The asset manager named Paul Runge as a director of business
development. Prior to joining the firm, Runge worked at GE Asset
Management.
DAVID LANDAU & ASSOCIATES LLC
The advisory services provider said it promoted Philip
Ramacca to president from senior managing director.