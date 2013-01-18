MOVES-E*Trade Financial, SMBC Nikko Capital Markets

BRIEF-Ciber says entered into amendment No. 15 with Wells Fargo Bank NA on April 3 - SEC filing
* Ciber Inc - on April 3, co entered into amendment No. 15 with Wells Fargo Bank NA, lender under company's asset based lending facility - SEC filing
Jan 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP
The online brokerage firm that has been struggling to overcome years of lending losses, appointed Paul Idzik as its new chief executive on Thursday. Idzik, 51, a former Barclays Plc chief operating officer, will assume the position on Tuesday when E*Trade reports its fourth-quarter results.
SMBC NIKKO CAPITAL MARKETS LTD
The firm said it will appoint Brandon Ginsberg as head of equities from Jan. 21. Ginsberg will be managing director responsible for the equity business in Europe.
* Fura announces private placement of units and completion of name change
* Aeon's operating profit for the year ended February will likely rise 4% to 185 billion yen - Nikkei Source text : (http://s.nikkei.com/2oNGivY) Further company coverage: