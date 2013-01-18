MOVES-E*Trade Financial, SMBC Nikko Capital Markets

Jan 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP

The online brokerage firm that has been struggling to overcome years of lending losses, appointed Paul Idzik as its new chief executive on Thursday. Idzik, 51, a former Barclays Plc chief operating officer, will assume the position on Tuesday when E*Trade reports its fourth-quarter results.

SMBC NIKKO CAPITAL MARKETS LTD

The firm said it will appoint Brandon Ginsberg as head of equities from Jan. 21. Ginsberg will be managing director responsible for the equity business in Europe.