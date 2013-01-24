MOVES-MSCI, Janus Capital, Vestra, Towers Watson

Jan 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JANUS CAPITAL GROUP INC

The global investment company said Seiji Inagaki joined its board on Jan. 22 as part of a strategic alliance with Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd. Inagaki has been an executive officer and general manager of the investment planning department of Dai-ichi Life since April 2012.

MSCI INC

The provider of investment support tools said it appointed Deborah Yang to lead its index business across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India.

TOWERS WATSON & CO

The professional services company said it appointed Jeremy Spira in its investment business. He will be based in the UK.

VESTRA WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The firm said it appointed Heinz Schmid as fixed income strategist in its investment team.

COMMONFUND

The investment manager for institutional investors said it appointed Bradford Gallagher as chairman, board of trustees.

HAMILTON LANE

The private equity asset management firm said it hired Paul Waller to the newly created role of partner in its London office.

M&G INVESTMENTS

The asset manager said it appointed Raphael Jaggy as business manager for Asia. He will be based in Singapore.