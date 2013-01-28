MOVES-Raymond James, BNY Mellon, Aviva

Jan 28 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
GOLDMAN SACHS
The U.S. bank's veteran dealmaker Luigi Rizzo, managing
director of European financial mergers and acquisitions, is to
leave the bank, five people familiar with his departure told
Reuters. Rizzo, who joined Goldman Sachs in 1993 and became a
partner in 2008, has worked on some of Europe's biggest bank
deals.
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC
The company said on Friday it added a veteran team of
advisers from top U.S. brokerage Morgan Stanley Wealth
Management, expanding its adviser footprint in Pennsylvania.
Philip Maurer, his wife, Barbara Maurer, and David Kushner
moved to Raymond James on Wednesday from Morgan Stanley's wealth
management division.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The financial services firm named Eric Fu as the managing
director of BNY's intermediary distribution team. Fu will be
based in Hong Kong.
RELIGARE CAPITAL MARKETS LTD
The investment banking arm of India's Religare Enterprises
appointed Jason Barakat-Brown as head of advisory
based in Singapore. Brown will lead Religare's corporate finance
team.
AVIVA
Britain's second-biggest insurer named Khor Hock Seng as the
chief executive of Aviva Asia.
Seng joins Aviva from AIA where he was the CEO and managing
director of the AIA's Malaysian business and was also the
regional executive responsible for a number of AIA's Southeast
Asian markets.
ARBUTHNOT LATHAM & CO
The London-based private bank named Dan Saxby as director of
private banking. Saxby previously worked with Coutts & Co where
he was an executive director and wealth manager.