MOVES-Robert W. Baird, Banco Popular Espanol, Stifel Nicolaus

ROBERT W. BAIRD & CO
The company said it hired a former Wells Fargo Advisors
senior manager to help expand its recruiting of veteran
advisers, with plans to open a new office in the Northeast.
Peter Miller joined Baird last week as a senior vice
president, based out of the firm's office in St. Louis,
Missouri.
BANCO POPULAR ESPANOL SA
The Spanish lender named risk officer Francisco Gomez Martin
as its new chief executive, a role that until now had been
vacant leaving Chairman Angel Ron as the top executive.
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING SA
Brazil's largest private-sector lender tapped Eduardo
Vassimon as senior vice president for risk and compliance,
replacing Sergio Werlang, the bank said on Thursday.
STIFEL NICOLAUS & CO
The brokerage firm said on Tuesday it opened a new office in
Stuart, Florida with the addition of two veteran adviser teams
from the brokerage units of Wells Fargo & Co and Morgan
Stanley.
Advisers Robert Sander and Christopher Lesser joined Stifel
from Wells Fargo Advisors, the third-largest U.S. brokerage,
owned by Wells Fargo & Co.
ACTIS
The private equity firm named Arjun Oberoi as global
healthcare sector head and Ivy Santoso as Indonesia country
head.
AON PLC
The insurance broker named Greg Whittle as vice president
and middle market sales leader for its health and benefits
business in Atlanta. Whittle previously worked as health and
welfare consultant at Buck Consultants.