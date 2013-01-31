MOVES-UBS Wealth, Deutsche Bank, Aon Risk Solutions

Jan 31 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UBS AG's WEALTH MANAGEMENT AMERICAS

The firm said it landed a team of veteran advisers from rival brokerage Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, the largest U.S. brokerage by client assets and headcount.

Advisers Bob Rumishek, Alex Velto, Rusty Volkert and John Cowley joined UBS's Brea office from Morgan Stanley, where they managed $330 million in client assets.

FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS LLC

The asset management firm said it landed a team from independent investment adviser Portfolio Strategy Group.

AON RISK SOLUTIONS

The global risk management business of Aon Plc said it appointed Liam Murphy as senior vice president and Adam Smith as director of business development at its Little Rock, Arkansas office.

ABI

Italy's banking association, ABI, unanimously voted Antonio Patuelli as president to succeed Giuseppe Mussari, who quit amid a financial scandal at Monte dei Paschi.

INVESTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT

The Investec Group subsidiary named Charles Whall and Tom Nelson as joint portfolio managers of its global energy portfolios.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The bank appointed Henrik Aslaksen and Paul Stefanick as heads of its global investment banking coverage and advisory business. John Eydenberg will be the head of the Americas unit of the same business.

Deutsche Bank also named Paul Stefanick and Mark Fedorcik as heads of corporate finance of the Americas region.