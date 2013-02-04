MOVES-AIG, UBS, Citi, Mediobanca, Ameriprise, Alvarez & Marsal

Feb 4 The following financial services industry
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC
The insurer appointed Joseph Trotti as president and chief
executive of its aerospace division. Trotti, who joins from
insurance broker Willis Group Holdings PLC, will be
based in London.
UBS AG
The Swiss bank said Philippe Pillonel will join as chairman
of investment banking for Switzerland on Feb. 11. Pillonel was
previously with C Capital Ltd.
CITIGROUP INC
The bank appointed veteran dealmaker Luigi de Vecchi as
chairman for corporate and investment banking in continental
Europe. He joins from Credit Suisse Group Inc and will
be based in Italy.
3I GROUP PLC
The British private equity group said its head of Asia
operations Anil Ahuja and a senior India executive will be
leaving the company and named Samir Palod as head of the India
team. Palod joined 3i Group in 2005.
MEDIOBANCA
The European merchant bank said it appointed Ulrich Paefgen
as vice-chairman of Europe.
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC
The firm has bolstered its adviser force in Wisconsin with a
veteran adviser and his team from Wells Fargo & Co's
U.S. brokerage.
Ted Fox joined Ameriprise's independent broker division in
January from Wells Fargo Advisors, where he managed $175 million
in client assets and generated annual revenue of $1.2 million.
MORGAN STANLEY WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The company, majority owned by Morgan Stanley, said
it landed a veteran adviser from Wells Fargo & Co and an
adviser team from JPMorgan Chase & Co, expanding the
firm's presence in Colorado and New York.
In Colorado, adviser Calvin Mason joined Morgan Stanley's
Pueblo office from Wells Fargo Advisors, the brokerage owned by
Wells Fargo & Co.
In New York, advisers Steven Sheresky, Jeffrey Sheresky and
Jeffrey Samsen joined Morgan Stanley's Midtown Manhattan office
from J.P. Morgan Securities, a subsidiary of JP Morgan Chase &
Co.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL TAXAND LLC
The tax firm named Jill Harding and Michael Stenftenagel as
managing directors. Harding will be based in San Francisco and
Stenftenagel in Houston.
EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
The company named Tom Heneghan as its chief executive. Most
recently, Heneghan was the CEO of Equity LifeStyle Properties
Inc.
HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP
The Dallas-based investment adviser named Andrea Lloyd as
credit trader and Scott Baker as director. Both Lyold and Baker
will be based in Dallas.
INVESTEC GROUP
The specialist banker appointed Ralph Cho as co-head of
power for North America in its project & infrastructure finance
team. He joins from lender WestLB and will be based in New York.
AVIVA LIFE INSURANCE
The insurance provider named Rishi Piparaiya as director of
its marketing & bancassurance business. He joined Aviva in 2009
from Citibank.
FRP ADVISORY LLP
The restructuring, recovery and insolvency firm named Sam
Talby as partner in its South West & Wales operation. He joins
from Bishop Fleming Rabjohns, the mid-market accountancy firm.