MOVES-BofA, Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Feb 5 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GOLDMAN SACHS ASSET MANAGEMENT DIVISION

Jim O'Neill, chairman of Goldman Sachs's asset management division who coined the popular term "BRIC" to refer to four fast-growing emerging markets, will retire later this year, according to an internal memo.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP

Lisa Shalett, the chief investment officer of the bank's retail brokerage BofA Merrill Lynch, left the company on Monday. Shalett, one of the highest-ranking women at Merrill, was recruited to the brokerage in mid-2010.

CITI PRIVATE BANK

Citigroup's private bank said Amy Welzer will join as a managing director in its Chicago Ultra-High Net Worth team on March 7. It also appointed Jennifer Jones as an associate banker. Jones will report to Welzer. Both will join from JP Morgan.

CS STARS LLC

The unit of insurance broker Marsh Inc appointed Robert Bentley as president and chief executive. Bentley, who will join on Feb. 19, was previously chief operating officer of Risk Management Solutions.

STIFEL NICOLAUS & CO INC

The financial services firm appointed Paula Savage as a senior vice president, investments, in its Melbourne, Florida, Private Client Group office. Previously, she worked at A.G. Edwards & Sons, which was later acquired by Wells Fargo Advisors LLC.