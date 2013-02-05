MOVES-BofA, Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Feb 5 The following financial services industry
GOLDMAN SACHS ASSET MANAGEMENT DIVISION
Jim O'Neill, chairman of Goldman Sachs's asset
management division who coined the popular term "BRIC" to refer
to four fast-growing emerging markets, will retire later this
year, according to an internal memo.
BANK OF AMERICA CORP
Lisa Shalett, the chief investment officer of the bank's
retail brokerage BofA Merrill Lynch, left the company on Monday.
Shalett, one of the highest-ranking women at Merrill, was
recruited to the brokerage in mid-2010.
CITI PRIVATE BANK
Citigroup's private bank said Amy Welzer will join as
a managing director in its Chicago Ultra-High Net Worth team on
March 7. It also appointed Jennifer Jones as an associate
banker. Jones will report to Welzer. Both will join from JP
Morgan.
CS STARS LLC
The unit of insurance broker Marsh Inc appointed Robert
Bentley as president and chief executive. Bentley, who will join
on Feb. 19, was previously chief operating officer of Risk
Management Solutions.
STIFEL NICOLAUS & CO INC
The financial services firm appointed Paula Savage as a
senior vice president, investments, in its Melbourne, Florida,
Private Client Group office. Previously, she worked at A.G.
Edwards & Sons, which was later acquired by Wells Fargo Advisors
LLC.