MOVES-Barclays, Towers Watson, Aviva, Arab Banking, RWC Partners

Feb 7 The following financial services industry
BARCLAYS PLC
The bank has hired 16 investment representatives in its
wealth and investment management unit across seven offices in
the United States. The representatives come from Goldman Sachs,
Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, BofA Merrill Lynch and BNY Mellon
among others.
TOWERS WATSON & CO
The firm, which provides risk management and human resource
consulting services, appointed Asghar Alam as a senior
consultant in its investment and retirement businesses. Alam
joins from human resource consulting and outsourcing company
Mercer.
AVIVA PLC
The British company said former Group Transformation
Director David McMillan has been appointed CEO of Aviva Europe,
taking charge of businesses stretching from Spain to Russia.
Former AIA Chief Administration Officer Nick Amin will
replace McMillan as the executive in charge of leading Aviva's
transformation strategy, while Jason Windsor has been promoted
to the role of chief strategy and development officer.
Trevor Matthews, the head of Aviva's developed markets
division, is also stepping down as part of the executive rejig.
ARAB BANKING CORP
The Bahrain-based lender said its president and chief
executive, Hassan Ali Juma, will retire in July. Juma will
gradually hand over day-to-day running of the lender from March
to Khaled Kawan, currently group deputy chief executive.
RWC PARTNERS LTD
The investment manager said Dan Mannix will join as chief
executive from the end of February. Mannix joined RWC in 2006.
RWC also appointed Paul Larche to the newly created position
of chief operating officer. James Tollemache has been named head
of sales, while Sean Capstick has been named head of new
markets.
LIAZON CORP
The provider of private health insurance/benefits exchanges
appointed David Finkel as its chief operating officer. Finkel
joins Liazon from Inovalon, a healthcare data analytics firm.
HASTINGS INSURANCE GROUP LTD
The firm appointed Pierre Lefèvre as a non-executive
director to Hastings Insurance Group Ltd and Advantage Insurance
Co Ltd. Lefèvre joins from insurance company Groupama.
Clare Ryder has been hired as a non-executive director to
Hastings Insurance Services Ltd.