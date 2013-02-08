MOVES-Credit Suisse, UBS, Towers Watson, Mizuho Financial, Piper Jaffray

Feb 8 The following financial services industry
CREDIT SUISSE AG
The investment bank named Neil Harvey as vice chairman of
asset management for Asia Pacific. This is in addition to his
role as co-CEO for Greater China and CEO for Hong Kong.
FINANCE 3.0
The Swiss advisory firm appointed Michael Willi as chairman.
Willi joins from Swiss bank UBS, where he was the
chief communication officer.
TOWERS WATSON & CO
The firm, which provides risk management and human resource
consulting services, appointed Mark Higgins and Fraser Howard in
its U.S. casualty treaty reinsurance broking business. Both
Higgins and Fraser join from reinsurance broker Aon Benfield.
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP INC
Japan's No.2 lender by assets said its chief executive
officer, Yasuhiro Sato, will also head a core banking unit to be
created by a merger of Mizuho's two banks in July.
ANGLO IRISH BANK
The chief executive of the former Anglo Irish Bank, Mike
Aynsley, is stepping down in the aftermath of the institution's
liquidation on Thursday. Aynsley, who joined the bank in late
2009, announced his departure in an email sent on Friday, which
was seen by Reuters.
PIPER JAFFRAY COS
The investment bank and asset management firm said Philip
Soran joined its board of directors and has been appointed to
the audit committee on Thursday. Soran was the president of Dell
Compellent until his retirement in March last year.
AON PLC
Aon Risk Solutions, the risk management business of the
insurance broker Aon, appointed Peter Hutton as resident
managing director in its New Jersey office. Hutton joined Aon in
January last year and was the market sales director in the New
York region before the move.