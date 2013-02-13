MOVES-UBS, SocGen, BlackRock, Legg Mason, MetLife

Feb 13 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
UBS AG
Former UBS investment bank Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter,
who was tasked with winding down the Swiss bank's non-core
portfolio, is set to leave the bank, according to an internal
memo seen by Reuters.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
The global professional services firm appointed Wayne Grundy
as a managing director to lead its new European cyber practice.
Grundy joins from Raytheon UK.
FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS MANAGEMENT LTD
The wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources Inc
hired specialist UK equity portfolio manager Ben Russon.
He will join the Leeds based equity team in April.
SOCIETE GENERALE
The French bank named Philippe Heim chief financial officer
to replace Bertrand Badre who is stepping down after a year in
the job to join the World Bank. SocGen also said Jacques Ripoll,
head of the bank's GIMS asset-gathering division, was leaving
the group to pursue other opportunities.
BLACKROCK INC
The world's largest money manager said Gary Shedlin will
succeed Ann Marie Petach as chief financial officer. Shedlin,
who has been a long-time strategic and financial adviser to
BlackRock, will join the company on March 11. Petach is joining
BlackRock Solutions as a senior managing director in the client
solution business.
LEGG MASON INC
The asset manager is preparing to name interim head Joseph
Sullivan as permanent chief executive, two people familiar with
the matter said. Sullivan, 55, became interim CEO of the
Baltimore fund firm when Mark Fetting stepped down under
pressure in the fall.
METLIFE INC
The largest U.S. life insurer named Shirley Fell as chief
operations officer for the UK. Fell was previously MetLife's UK
operations director.
WELLPOINT INC
The no. 2 U.S. health insurer named Joseph Swedish, the top
executive in a large non-profit hospital system, as its new
chief executive after a half-year search that began when former
CEO Angela Braly abruptly stepped down in August.
Swedish, 61, has been CEO at Trinity Health, the tenth
largest U.S. hospital system and fourth largest Catholic
hospital system, since 2004.
ROBERT W BAIRD
The financial services firm said Bill Suddath will rejoin
its Healthcare Investment Banking team as a managing
director.
He joins from Leerink Swann where he led their Healthcare IT
and Specialty Healthcare Services franchise.
OPTIMUMBANK HOLDINGS INC
The company said Richard Browdy resigned as interim chief
executive and CFO, and it named Timothy Terry as CEO.
Terry, whose appointment is effective immediately, was
previously interim president and CEO of Putnam State Bank.
THROGMORTON UK LTD
The accountancy services provider named Carolyn Twist as a
senior client advisor.
Twist previously worked with a number of alternative
investment management businesses as an independent COO/CFO
consultant and fund director.
KNG SECURITIES
The fixed income services provider said it added Armando La
Morgia to its fixed income team. He was earlier a senior
portfolio manager at Hemera Capital Management.
USS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
The investment management unit of Universities
Superannuation Scheme Ltd named Robin Filmer-Wilson as
investment manager at Private Equity Co-Investments.