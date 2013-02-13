MOVES-UBS, SocGen, BlackRock, Legg Mason, MetLife

Feb 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UBS AG

Former UBS investment bank Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter, who was tasked with winding down the Swiss bank's non-core portfolio, is set to leave the bank, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL

The global professional services firm appointed Wayne Grundy as a managing director to lead its new European cyber practice. Grundy joins from Raytheon UK.

FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS MANAGEMENT LTD

The wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources Inc hired specialist UK equity portfolio manager Ben Russon. He will join the Leeds based equity team in April.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The French bank named Philippe Heim chief financial officer to replace Bertrand Badre who is stepping down after a year in the job to join the World Bank. SocGen also said Jacques Ripoll, head of the bank's GIMS asset-gathering division, was leaving the group to pursue other opportunities.

BLACKROCK INC

The world's largest money manager said Gary Shedlin will succeed Ann Marie Petach as chief financial officer. Shedlin, who has been a long-time strategic and financial adviser to BlackRock, will join the company on March 11. Petach is joining BlackRock Solutions as a senior managing director in the client solution business.

LEGG MASON INC

The asset manager is preparing to name interim head Joseph Sullivan as permanent chief executive, two people familiar with the matter said. Sullivan, 55, became interim CEO of the Baltimore fund firm when Mark Fetting stepped down under pressure in the fall.

METLIFE INC

The largest U.S. life insurer named Shirley Fell as chief operations officer for the UK. Fell was previously MetLife's UK operations director.

WELLPOINT INC

The no. 2 U.S. health insurer named Joseph Swedish, the top executive in a large non-profit hospital system, as its new chief executive after a half-year search that began when former CEO Angela Braly abruptly stepped down in August.

Swedish, 61, has been CEO at Trinity Health, the tenth largest U.S. hospital system and fourth largest Catholic hospital system, since 2004.

ROBERT W BAIRD

The financial services firm said Bill Suddath will rejoin its Healthcare Investment Banking team as a managing director.

He joins from Leerink Swann where he led their Healthcare IT and Specialty Healthcare Services franchise.

OPTIMUMBANK HOLDINGS INC

The company said Richard Browdy resigned as interim chief executive and CFO, and it named Timothy Terry as CEO.

Terry, whose appointment is effective immediately, was previously interim president and CEO of Putnam State Bank.

THROGMORTON UK LTD

The accountancy services provider named Carolyn Twist as a senior client advisor.

Twist previously worked with a number of alternative investment management businesses as an independent COO/CFO consultant and fund director.

KNG SECURITIES

The fixed income services provider said it added Armando La Morgia to its fixed income team. He was earlier a senior portfolio manager at Hemera Capital Management.

USS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD

The investment management unit of Universities Superannuation Scheme Ltd named Robin Filmer-Wilson as investment manager at Private Equity Co-Investments.