MOVES-Deustche Bank, Fidelity, Citigroup, Merrill Lynch

Feb 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUSTCHE BANK

The bank appointed Cathal Deasy as head of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for its natural resources group in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) following the departure of veteran dealmaker Nigel Robinson, a source familiar with the matter said.

FIDELITY INVESTMENTS

The mutual fund manager hired Greg Friedman, a former top exchange-traded fund executive at BlackRock Inc, the website Ignites reported.

SANTANDER

Outgoing Societe Generale executive Jacques Ripoll is set to join the Spanish bank as head of its U.K. investment bank, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

CITIGROUP INC

Citigroup has begun axing 50 investment bankers across its Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) division as a program of cutting 11,000 jobs hits the heart of the investment bank.

Three sources told Reuters on Wednesday that Citi began laying off investment bankers this week.

MERRILL LYNCH

Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch said on Wednesday it added four veteran advisers who managed nearly $1 billion in combined client assets from rival U.S. brokerages.

The new hires -- Stephanie Greer, Kevin Robertson, Quoc Pham and William Terrell -- who moved to Merrill in January, came from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, Wells Fargo Advisors and Piper Jaffray & Co.

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC

Prudential said on Wednesday Rich Carbone, its chief financial officer of 16 years, would retire on March 4 and treasurer Robert Falzon would succeed him.

NATIONAL FINANCIAL PARTNERS CORP

The New York-based advisory and brokerage firm said on Wednesday it hired veteran recruiter Dan Schwamb from LPL Financial as a senior vice-president of business development. Schwamb was previously a vice-president of business development at LPL Financial LLC.

PARTNERS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

The REIT said Chief Financial Officer Tony Quo Vadis resigned, and Heather Routly will assume the CFO duties on an interim basis.

BORRO

The UK-based personal asset lender named Nigel Morris as chairman, effective immediately. Morris is currently the managing partner of QED Investors.

CBRE GROUP INC

The commercial real estate services provider said Andrew Peacock will join as head of Central London Asset Management, and will start on March 18. He was previously with Aviva Investors.

REYL PRIVATE OFFICE

The asset management services subsidiary of REYL Group named Guillaume Micolau as a senior wealth planner.