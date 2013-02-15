MOVES-Raymond James, Janney Montgomery, Co-operative, GFI

Feb 15 The following announcements were made in
JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC
The firm hired a veteran adviser from UBS AG's
U.S. brokerage, expanding its footprint in North
Carolina. John Kline, who has worked in the advising industry
for two decades, joined Janney's Raleigh office in early
February after eight years at UBS Wealth Management Americas.
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC
Thew firm said it added a team of advisers in West Virginia
from Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch. The new
hires, advisers Jeff Faucette and Tony Williams, joined Raymond
James' Huntington branch from Merrill, where they managed more
than $124 million in client assets and generated roughly $1
million in annual fees and commissions.
INSTITUTE FOR WORKS OF RELIGION
The Vatican appointed German lawyer Ernst von Freyberg to
head its bank, filling a post left vacant since May when the
previous chief was ousted from the scandal-tainted institution.
CO-OPERATIVE BANK PLC
The lender said Chief Financial Officer James Mack announced
his intention to leave, and it has initiated search for a new
CFO.
GFI GROUP INC
The brokerage firm named Colin Heffron as CEO, and said
Michael Gooch will remain executive chairman of the board.
CITI PRIVATE BANK
The bank said Bruce Stewart joined as a director and
investment counselor. Stewart, who was earlier with TD Wealth,
will be based in Boston and will report to Michael Persinski,
Citi Private Bank US Investments.