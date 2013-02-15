MOVES-Raymond James, Janney Montgomery, Co-operative, GFI

Feb 15 The following announcements were made in the financial industry On Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC

The firm hired a veteran adviser from UBS AG's U.S. brokerage, expanding its footprint in North Carolina. John Kline, who has worked in the advising industry for two decades, joined Janney's Raleigh office in early February after eight years at UBS Wealth Management Americas.

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC

Thew firm said it added a team of advisers in West Virginia from Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch. The new hires, advisers Jeff Faucette and Tony Williams, joined Raymond James' Huntington branch from Merrill, where they managed more than $124 million in client assets and generated roughly $1 million in annual fees and commissions.

INSTITUTE FOR WORKS OF RELIGION

The Vatican appointed German lawyer Ernst von Freyberg to head its bank, filling a post left vacant since May when the previous chief was ousted from the scandal-tainted institution.

CO-OPERATIVE BANK PLC

The lender said Chief Financial Officer James Mack announced his intention to leave, and it has initiated search for a new CFO.

GFI GROUP INC

The brokerage firm named Colin Heffron as CEO, and said Michael Gooch will remain executive chairman of the board.

CITI PRIVATE BANK

The bank said Bruce Stewart joined as a director and investment counselor. Stewart, who was earlier with TD Wealth, will be based in Boston and will report to Michael Persinski, Citi Private Bank US Investments.