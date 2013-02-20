MOVES-Bank of America, ING, Barclays, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

Feb 20 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF AMERICA CORP
The bank said three former Merrill Lynch advisers in North
Carolina have left its wealth management division to join the
boutique brokerage Hilliard Lyons.
MORGAN STANLEY WEALTH MANAGEMENT
Top U.S. brokerage Morgan Stanley Wealth Management on
Tuesday said it hired a veteran team of advisers in California
from rival Merrill Lynch. Advisers Nikesh Kadakia, Joseph
Pastore and Kirk Snyder moved to Morgan Stanley's El Segundo
operation on Friday from Merrill, the brokerage owned by Bank of
America Corp.
ING U.S. INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
Greg Tencza, the head of institutional distribution at the
U.S. business of Dutch bank and insurer ING Groep NV,
has left the firm after less than two months in his role.
SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING
The french bank named Zak de Mariveles as head of UK IFA
sales for its global markets business. Mariveles previously
worked at RBS as managing director.
BARCLAYS PLC
The bank named Vikram Malhotra as head of its Global South
Asia Community (GSAC) business. Malhotra, who joined Barclays in
February 2010, will oversee the GSAC teams in Dubai, London and
Singapore.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The company said it hired Tom Emmet to head its mergers and
acquisitions business in the Middle East and North Africa. Emmet
was previously with Royal Bank of Scotland.
CBRE GROUP INC
The Los Angeles-based real estate adviser appointed Chris
Brett as head of international investment for its UK business.
Chris joins from LaSalle Investment Management, where he was
European head of strategic partnerships.
RENAISSANCE CAPITAL
The investment bank named Vladimir Sklyar head of Russian
research. Sklyar joined Renaissance in 2007 as utilities analyst
and was promoted to head of utilities research in 2012.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
The professional services firm named James Massey as
managing director of its valuation services practice in Dallas.
Massey was a managing director at investment banking firm Duff &
Phelps, LLC.