MOVES-Bank of America, ING, Barclays, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

Feb 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP

The bank said three former Merrill Lynch advisers in North Carolina have left its wealth management division to join the boutique brokerage Hilliard Lyons.

MORGAN STANLEY WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Top U.S. brokerage Morgan Stanley Wealth Management on Tuesday said it hired a veteran team of advisers in California from rival Merrill Lynch. Advisers Nikesh Kadakia, Joseph Pastore and Kirk Snyder moved to Morgan Stanley's El Segundo operation on Friday from Merrill, the brokerage owned by Bank of America Corp.

ING U.S. INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Greg Tencza, the head of institutional distribution at the U.S. business of Dutch bank and insurer ING Groep NV, has left the firm after less than two months in his role.

SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING

The french bank named Zak de Mariveles as head of UK IFA sales for its global markets business. Mariveles previously worked at RBS as managing director.

BARCLAYS PLC

The bank named Vikram Malhotra as head of its Global South Asia Community (GSAC) business. Malhotra, who joined Barclays in February 2010, will oversee the GSAC teams in Dubai, London and Singapore.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The company said it hired Tom Emmet to head its mergers and acquisitions business in the Middle East and North Africa. Emmet was previously with Royal Bank of Scotland.

CBRE GROUP INC

The Los Angeles-based real estate adviser appointed Chris Brett as head of international investment for its UK business. Chris joins from LaSalle Investment Management, where he was European head of strategic partnerships.

RENAISSANCE CAPITAL

The investment bank named Vladimir Sklyar head of Russian research. Sklyar joined Renaissance in 2007 as utilities analyst and was promoted to head of utilities research in 2012.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL

The professional services firm named James Massey as managing director of its valuation services practice in Dallas. Massey was a managing director at investment banking firm Duff & Phelps, LLC.