MOVES-Barclays, J.P. Morgan Private Bank, Janney, Robert W. Baird

Feb 26 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

BARCLAYS PLC

The bank appointed Richard McGregor to the Court of Protection team within its Wealth and Investment Management division. He joins from wealth adviser Towry.

J.P. MORGAN PRIVATE BANK

The unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co named Jonathan Conner as head of its Middle East private banking team, and Ramsey Jallad as an executive director and senior banker for the team. Conner will be based in Geneva, while Jallad will be based in London.

JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC

The asset management and investment firm said it had hired veteran adviser David Grice from Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch, expanding the firm's adviser force in North Carolina.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP MERRILL LYNCH

The bank has expanded its adviser footprint with five hires from rival brokerages Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and RBC Wealth Management.

ROBERT W. BAIRD & CO

The company said it hired five financial advisers who together managed $500 million in client assets at their old firms Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and Wells Fargo Advisors.

ARBUTHNOT LATHAM & CO LTD

The private banking and wealth management arm of Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc appointed Jim Pittick as director in its commercial banking business. Pittick joins from Coutts & Co, the private banking arm of Royal Bank of Scotland.

TOWRY HOLDINGS LTD

The wealth adviser named Elen Davies and Minaz Kasmani as advisers in its Bristol office. Davies joins from HSBC Global Bank and Kasmani from WH Ireland Ltd.