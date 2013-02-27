MOVES-Goldman Sachs, Barclays, U.S.Bancorp

Feb 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

The investment bank and asset manager said its global head of electronic trading, Greg Tusar, will leave the company, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. Tusar, who has been at Goldman for 13 years, will depart at the end of May, according to a memo sent to employees on Tuesday, Bloomberg said.

BARCLAYS PLC

The bank named Anand Ramachandran as managing director, head of ASEAN Equity Research. Ramachandran, who will be based in Singapore, joined Barclays in 2011. He is currently head of telecoms, internet and media sector in the bank's Asia Ex-Japan Equity Research.

INVESTEC WEALTH & INVESTMENT

The unit of Anglo-South African bank Investec Group appointed Dawn Kendall as senior bond strategist. She joins from Architas, a unit of AXA Wealth, and will be based in London. AXA Wealth is part of AXA Group

BROOKS MACDONALD FUNDS LTD

The fund management business of wealth manager Brooks Macdonald Group named Linda McLaren as international business development manager. Linda, based in Brooks Macdonald's London office in Mayfair, joins from Mauritius-based VAM Funds.

ING INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The company appointed Hans Stoter as chief investment officer and a member of its international management committee. Hans has been with ING Investment Management since 1998.

EDISON INVESTMENT RESEARCH

The investment intelligence firm named Will Corkill as managing director and head of its Asia Pacific region based in Sydney. Previously, Corkill worked with Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

NEWFLEET ASSET MANAGEMENT

The affiliated manager of Virtus Investment Partners Inc named Christopher Kelleher as senior managing director and head of institutional asset management.

U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The bank appointed David Mook as chief private banking officer. Mook joins from J.P.Morgan Chase, where he was the regional capital advisory practice lead of private banking for the Midwest, West and California.

HIGHTOWER ADVISORS LLC

The independent adviser-owned firm that has grown by hiring away from top U.S. brokerages said on Wednesday it added a veteran branch manager from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management to join one of its existing practices in the Baltimore region.