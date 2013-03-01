版本:
MOVES-Deutsche Bank, Chesnara

March 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The Germany-based investment bank named Igor Lojevsky as vice-chairman of its asset & wealth management, and corporate banking & securities divisions in eastern Europe. Lojevsky, who will be based in London, was the chief country officer for Deutsche Bank Russia.

CHESNARA PLC

The British insurance-focused takeover specialist appointed Mike Evans as a non-executive director. Evans joins from investment manager Hargreaves Lansdown Plc and will also become a senior independent director at Chesnara in May.
