MOVES-Stifel, KKR, Aviva, UBS Wealth Management, Jefferies, Standard Life

March 4 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STIFEL, NICOLAUS & CO

The brokerage firm appointed three advisers in Florida, opening a new office in the region. Mark Smith moved to Stifel from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, while Gerard "Jerry" Kelly and Arleen Doran joined Stifel from Milwaukee-based Robert W Baird & Co.

KKR & CO LP

The U.S. buyout firm expanded its team in Japan ahead of closing its new $6 billion pan-Asia fund with specialist hires from Goldman Sachs Group Inc and consultancy firm McKinsey & Co. KKR hired Hiro Shimizu, head of financial institutions at Goldman Sachs Japan's financing group, and Sakae Suzuki, a McKinsey specialist in technology, media and telecoms, and operations, the company said in a statement on Monday.

AVIVA PLC

The insurance company appointed Christine Deputy as group HR director. Deputy was previously head of HR for Global Retail and Business Banking at Barclays Plc.

JEFFERIES & CO INC

The investment bank appointed Thomas Scibetta as a managing director for its Jefferies Strategic Capital Opportunities group. Scibetta previously worked at Avenue Capital Group.

AON PLC

Aon Risk Solutions, the risk management business of the insurance broker Aon, appointed Curtis Ingram as vice president, Payal Chahal as broker, Jeffery Rogers as director, Jenny Hon as account executive and promoted Jake Douglas to project manager at its San Francisco office.

STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS

The investment manager appointed Kieran Curtis as investment director for emerging market debt. Curtis was previously with Aviva Investors.

BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment management firm appointed Sophie Dupré as head of organisational risk. Dupré previously worked at Schroders PLC.

FIDUCIARY TRUST CO INTERNATIONAL

The wealth management company named Jeffrey MacDonald managing director and senior portfolio manager on the fixed income team. MacDonald was previously with Cutwater Asset Management.

MARLBOROUGH FUND MANAGERS LTD

The fund management company appointed Sally Macdonald to the newly created position of head of Asian equities. Macdonald earlier worked at City of London Investment Management.

UBS WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The asset management division of UBS appointed Bill O'Neill as managing director, head of CIO WM Research UK and named Caroline Winckle as deputy to O'Neill. O'Neill was previously with Merrill Lynch Global Wealth and Investment Management.

The firm also named Tatiana Boroditskaya as an emerging markets credit analyst. She previously worked in fixed income research at UBS Investment Bank.

THOMAS MILLER LTD

The business service provider appointed Andrew Jones as chief executive officer of Thomas Miller (Asia Pacific) Ltd. Jones will be based in Hong Kong.

CITY FINANCIAL INVESTMENT CO LTD

The London-based independent fund manager named Graham Glass as head of fixed income, effective March 1. Glass previously led Assicurazioni Generali's fixed income team in Paris.

ARBUTHNOT LATHAM & CO LTD

The independent private bank named Adam Patten as a senior private banker. Patten previously worked at Coutts, the wealth management division of the Royal Bank of Scotland Group.

KNG SECURITIES

The fixed income specialist appointed Cedric van Kerrebroeck to its fixed income team. Van Kerrebroeck was previously with Deutsche Bank.