MOVES-Stifel, KKR, Aviva, UBS Wealth Management, Jefferies, Standard Life

March 4
STIFEL, NICOLAUS & CO
The brokerage firm appointed three advisers in Florida,
opening a new office in the region. Mark Smith moved to Stifel
from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, while Gerard "Jerry"
Kelly and Arleen Doran joined Stifel from Milwaukee-based Robert
W Baird & Co.
KKR & CO LP
The U.S. buyout firm expanded its team in Japan ahead of
closing its new $6 billion pan-Asia fund with specialist hires
from Goldman Sachs Group Inc and consultancy firm
McKinsey & Co. KKR hired Hiro Shimizu, head of financial
institutions at Goldman Sachs Japan's financing group, and Sakae
Suzuki, a McKinsey specialist in technology, media and telecoms,
and operations, the company said in a statement on Monday.
AVIVA PLC
The insurance company appointed Christine Deputy as group HR
director. Deputy was previously head of HR for Global Retail and
Business Banking at Barclays Plc.
JEFFERIES & CO INC
The investment bank appointed Thomas Scibetta as a managing
director for its Jefferies Strategic Capital Opportunities
group. Scibetta previously worked at Avenue Capital Group.
AON PLC
Aon Risk Solutions, the risk management business of the
insurance broker Aon, appointed Curtis Ingram as vice president,
Payal Chahal as broker, Jeffery Rogers as director, Jenny Hon as
account executive and promoted Jake Douglas to project manager
at its San Francisco office.
STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS
The investment manager appointed Kieran Curtis as investment
director for emerging market debt. Curtis was previously with
Aviva Investors.
BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT
The investment management firm appointed Sophie Dupré as
head of organisational risk. Dupré previously worked at
Schroders PLC.
FIDUCIARY TRUST CO INTERNATIONAL
The wealth management company named Jeffrey MacDonald
managing director and senior portfolio manager on the fixed
income team. MacDonald was previously with Cutwater Asset
Management.
MARLBOROUGH FUND MANAGERS LTD
The fund management company appointed Sally Macdonald to the
newly created position of head of Asian equities. Macdonald
earlier worked at City of London Investment Management.
UBS WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The asset management division of UBS appointed Bill O'Neill
as managing director, head of CIO WM Research UK and named
Caroline Winckle as deputy to O'Neill. O'Neill was previously
with Merrill Lynch Global Wealth and Investment Management.
The firm also named Tatiana Boroditskaya as an emerging
markets credit analyst. She previously worked in fixed income
research at UBS Investment Bank.
THOMAS MILLER LTD
The business service provider appointed Andrew Jones as
chief executive officer of Thomas Miller (Asia Pacific) Ltd.
Jones will be based in Hong Kong.
CITY FINANCIAL INVESTMENT CO LTD
The London-based independent fund manager named Graham Glass
as head of fixed income, effective March 1. Glass previously led
Assicurazioni Generali's fixed income team in Paris.
ARBUTHNOT LATHAM & CO LTD
The independent private bank named Adam Patten as a senior
private banker. Patten previously worked at Coutts, the wealth
management division of the Royal Bank of Scotland Group.
KNG SECURITIES
The fixed income specialist appointed Cedric van Kerrebroeck
to its fixed income team. Van Kerrebroeck was previously with
Deutsche Bank.