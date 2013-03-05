MOVES-Nomura Holdings, Barclays, UBS, Rowan Dartington

March 5 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

The Japanese brokerage replaced its chief financial officer and shrunk its line-up of senior managers as part of its largest annual reshuffle in a decade. Nomura said Shigesuke Kashiwagi, a 31-year company veteran who has recently focused on regulatory affairs, would become chief financial officer, replacing Junko Nakagawa, who will head the group's internal audit operations.

BARCLAYS PLC

The banking and financial services company appointed Payman Jassim as a director within its trade and working capital transaction management team. Jassim was previously with JP Morgan.

UBS AG

The financial services company named Dominique Leimer as head of wealth management, Dubai International Financial Center. Leimar was earlier with Black Pearl Capital.

MORGAN STANLEY WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The top U.S. brokerage said on Tuesday it had hired three veteran advisers from rival brokerage UBS Wealth Management Americas, expanding its adviser force in New York and Tennessee.

The new recruits, who joined on Friday, were senior vice presidents at UBS, where they managed a combined $296 million in client assets.

NEUBERGER BERMAN

The New York-based asset management company named Hirofumi Gomi as an executive advisor for its Tokyo-based unit, Neuberger Berman East Asia.

MAGLAN CAPITAL

The company appointed Ashley Cooke as the director of business development. Cooke was a vice president at Cliffwater, LLC in the New York Office before joining Maglan.

TOWRY

The company named Chris Down as a wealth adviser. Down was previously with NatWest.

ROWAN DARTINGTON

The wealth manager appointed Richard Campbell as a stockbroker. Campbell previously worked at HB Markets.

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS

The asset management business of State Street Corp named Maria Dwyer as chief risk officer. Dwyer was previously with MFS Investment Management.