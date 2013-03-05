MOVES-Nomura Holdings, Barclays, UBS, Rowan Dartington

March 5 The following financial services
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
The Japanese brokerage replaced its chief financial officer
and shrunk its line-up of senior managers as part of its largest
annual reshuffle in a decade. Nomura said Shigesuke Kashiwagi, a
31-year company veteran who has recently focused on regulatory
affairs, would become chief financial officer, replacing Junko
Nakagawa, who will head the group's internal audit operations.
BARCLAYS PLC
The banking and financial services company appointed Payman
Jassim as a director within its trade and working capital
transaction management team. Jassim was previously with JP
Morgan.
UBS AG
The financial services company named Dominique Leimer as
head of wealth management, Dubai International Financial Center.
Leimar was earlier with Black Pearl Capital.
MORGAN STANLEY WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The top U.S. brokerage said on Tuesday it had hired three
veteran advisers from rival brokerage UBS Wealth Management
Americas, expanding its adviser force in New York and Tennessee.
The new recruits, who joined on Friday, were senior vice
presidents at UBS, where they managed a combined $296 million in
client assets.
NEUBERGER BERMAN
The New York-based asset management company named Hirofumi
Gomi as an executive advisor for its Tokyo-based unit, Neuberger
Berman East Asia.
MAGLAN CAPITAL
The company appointed Ashley Cooke as the director of
business development. Cooke was a vice president at Cliffwater,
LLC in the New York Office before joining Maglan.
TOWRY
The company named Chris Down as a wealth adviser. Down was
previously with NatWest.
ROWAN DARTINGTON
The wealth manager appointed Richard Campbell as a
stockbroker. Campbell previously worked at HB Markets.
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS
The asset management business of State Street Corp
named Maria Dwyer as chief risk officer. Dwyer was previously
with MFS Investment Management.