MOVES-J.P. Morgan, Renaissance Capital, Metro Bank, KPMG

UPDATE 1-Toshiba shareholders agree to split off chip unit, paving way for sale
* Chip unit put up for auction after woes at Westinghouse mounted
March 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
J.P. MORGAN CHASE & CO
The financial services company appointed Steve Griffiths as head of wealth advisory UK for its private bank. Griffiths was previously with Coutts & Co.
METRO BANK
The bank appointed James Baughan as regional director. Baughan previously worked at Santander. Baughan will be responsible for Metro Bank's retail, business and commercial teams in the Home Counties and the West of London.
RENAISSANCE CAPITAL
The investment bank named Vladimir Gibenko as head of information technology. Gibenko was earlier with BrokerCreditService.
KPMG LLP
The company, which provides audit, tax, and advisory services, named Michael Robinson as UK head of management consulting. Robinson previously led the firm's financial services management consulting practice.
PRIVATE CLIENT RESERVE OF U.S. BANK
The unit of the wealth management firm appointed Robert Stevenson as Managing Director for Florida in Palm Beach. Stevenson previously worked at The Northern Trust Company as senior portfolio manager.
* Announced on Wednesday the issuance of all the warrants for convertible notes with warrants in the frame of the flexible financing line for a total of 10 million euros ($10.75 million)
* says proposes Jeanette Horan and Edward Kozel to be elected as new members of the board of directors