公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 8日 星期五 23:47 BJT

MOVES-Lloyds Banking Group

March 8 The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking named John Feeney as managing director, head of corporate real estate. Feeney was previously with Henderson Global Investors.

E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP

The revolving door at E*Trade Financial continues to spin, as the loan-damaged company said discount brokerage veteran Frank Petrilli, will step down as chairman, to be replaced by former Fidelity Investments president Rodger Lawson.

New York-based E*Trade, which lost $113 million last year and is winding down its ill-timed expansion into banking to focus on its brokerage operations, said Friday that the shift will occur at its annual meeting scheduled for May 9.
