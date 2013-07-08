MOVES-BofA Merrill, Citi, UBS, Alternative Investment Group

July 8 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
The investment banker appointed Pauline Banks as global
custody agency services senior product manager, to be based in
Hong Kong. Banks joins from J.P. Morgan where she most recently
ran its network management function for Asia Pacific.
CITIGROUP INC
Citigroup elected former Ernst & Young Chairman James Turley
and General Atlantic LLC's operating partner Gary Reiner to its
board.
UBS AG
The financial services company hired Philip Denham as
executive director, head of cash trading in Japan, and Seth
Moran as director, sales trading in Japan. Denham joins from
Citigroup where he headed Japanese equity trading and Moran
comes from Barclays Capital Japan where he has been working
since 2009.
UK FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS
The body charged with handling Britain's stakes in lenders
has hired Christopher Fox, who was UBS's head of UK banks
coverage and head of the financial institutions group for the
Middle East and Asia, to manage its holdings in the 'bad bank'
books of Northern Rock and Bradford & Bingley.
ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT GROUP
The global alternative investment management firm promoted
managing directors Joel Gantcher and Samuel Sussman to partners
at the firm. Gantcher is head of manager research and Sussman
head of investment strategy.