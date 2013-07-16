MOVES-Barclays, ING Investment, AXA Art, Income Partners, Rothschild

July 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS PLC

The bank has poached JP Morgan executive Tushar Morzaria to become its new finance director, offering him up to 6 million pounds ($9.1 million) in annual pay and awards to help the bank recover from a series of scandals.

ING INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The investment manager appointed Daniel Eustaquio as senior portfolio manager for hard currency, based in Atlanta, effective July 22. ING IM has also recruited three senior corporate analysts to expand its emerging markets debt team. Patricia Medina joined the Atlanta office and Jasmine Li and Shilpa Singhal joined the Singapore office.

AXA ART

The specialty insurer appointed Anthony Osborn as managing director to strengthen engagement with art collectors, museums, institutions, artists and galleries across Asia. Osborn has held various strategy and development roles across AXA Group's businesses, most recently as interim chief executive of AXA Art Insurance U.K. operations.

INCOME PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD

The fixed income and credit specialist manager appointed Shen Tan as managing director, head of client relationship management. Before joining Income Partners, Shen was head of sales and relationship management at Pyramis Global Advisors and head of institutional business, Greater China at Deutsche Asset Management.

PRAMERICA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The investment manager has named Ousmène Mandeng a managing director for its global institutional relations group, focusing on expanding and developing relationships with key sovereign wealth funds, central banks and other financial public sector institutions. Mandeng comes to Pramerica from UBS and is based in London. His appointment is effective immediately.

ROTHSCHILD WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth manager hired two client advisers, Markus Gähwiler and Martin Troxler. They will join the Swiss team headed by Aitor Garcia. Martin will concentrate on the Mittelland region and Bern in particular, while Markus will focus on eastern Switzerland.