MOVES-Lloyds, Aviva, RBC, Rudolf Wolff, Ivory Investment Management

July 17 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us
of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking has appointed John Richardson
as head of building societies coverage. Richardson will be based
in London and report directly to Mandeep Ahluwalia, managing
director and global head of banks at Lloyds Bank.
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
The wealth management division of the bank appointed Daniel
Ellis as head of investments, British Isles, effective Oct 1.
Ellis, to be based in London, will report to Stuart Rutledge,
CEO, RBC Wealth Management - British Isles and the Caribbean.
RBC's corporate and investment banking arm appointed Darrell
Uden as a managing director and head of European equity capital
markets and corporate broking. Uden will be based in London and
will report to Josh Critchley and Patrick Meier, co-heads of
European investment banking.
AVIVA PLC
The asset management business of Aviva has appointed Liam
Spillane as emerging market debt currency portfolio manager in
its emerging market debt team. He is based in London and reports
to Daniel James, head of global markets. Liam who has over 20
years experience in investment management joins from Overlay
Asset Management, which is part of BNP Paribas Investment
Partners.
RUDOLF WOLFF LTD
The specialist fund manager appointed Sophie Hime as sales
manager and Charles Cantlie as sales director to develop the
family office and institutional side of their fund business.
IVORY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LP
The Los Angeles-based investment management firm said Craig
Pollak has returned to the firm as head of institutional
marketing. Pollak will be based in Ivory's New York office. In
Pollak's new role, he will be responsible for developing and
maintaining relationships with institutional investors.